616 North MAPLE Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

616 North MAPLE Drive

616 North Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
Beautiful gated Mediterranean estate for lease in prime Beverly Hills Flats on one of the most desirable tree-lined streets. Formal entry to the open living & dining areas that flow into the spacious updated kitchen with large center island & professional stainless steel appliances. The expansive lower level family room offers great space for entertaining & features a wet bar, fireplace, & doors that open to the pool. The backyard offers a private and tranquil setting with lush lawns, terra-cotta tiled terraces, pool, & pool house with bathroom & sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have any available units?
616 North MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 616 North MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 616 North MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 North MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 North MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 North MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive offer parking?
No, 616 North MAPLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 North MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 616 North MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 North MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 North MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 North MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 North MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
