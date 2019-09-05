616 North MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool sauna

Beautiful gated Mediterranean estate for lease in prime Beverly Hills Flats on one of the most desirable tree-lined streets. Formal entry to the open living & dining areas that flow into the spacious updated kitchen with large center island & professional stainless steel appliances. The expansive lower level family room offers great space for entertaining & features a wet bar, fireplace, & doors that open to the pool. The backyard offers a private and tranquil setting with lush lawns, terra-cotta tiled terraces, pool, & pool house with bathroom & sauna.