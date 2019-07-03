616 North ARDEN Drive

Amenities

Located on legendary Arden Drive in the Beverly Hills Flats lies this resort-like Spanish Estate, extensively remodeled with the finest materials. Private and gated with a circular driveway, enter to a two-story entryway with a sweeping spiral staircase. The expansive formal living room features beamed ceilings and a grand fireplace, while the formal dining room accommodates stately dinners for 12 guests. The bright family room opens to the retreat-like & lushly landscaped backyard, with a new pool/spa and separate guest quarters with a media room, bar, bathroom, and direct access to the 2 car garage. State of the art kitchen includes the finest appliances & oversized center island. 5 generous bedroom suites in the home, all complete with en suite bathrooms. The dramatic master features a balcony overlooking the grounds, a luxurious spa bath with oversized Italian marble shower & grand walk-in closet. An oasis in the heart of the city & minutes to Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr