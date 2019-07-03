All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

616 North ARDEN Drive

616 N Arden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

616 N Arden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Located on legendary Arden Drive in the Beverly Hills Flats lies this resort-like Spanish Estate, extensively remodeled with the finest materials. Private and gated with a circular driveway, enter to a two-story entryway with a sweeping spiral staircase. The expansive formal living room features beamed ceilings and a grand fireplace, while the formal dining room accommodates stately dinners for 12 guests. The bright family room opens to the retreat-like & lushly landscaped backyard, with a new pool/spa and separate guest quarters with a media room, bar, bathroom, and direct access to the 2 car garage. State of the art kitchen includes the finest appliances & oversized center island. 5 generous bedroom suites in the home, all complete with en suite bathrooms. The dramatic master features a balcony overlooking the grounds, a luxurious spa bath with oversized Italian marble shower & grand walk-in closet. An oasis in the heart of the city & minutes to Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Dr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have any available units?
616 North ARDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 616 North ARDEN Drive have?
Some of 616 North ARDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 North ARDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 North ARDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North ARDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 North ARDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 North ARDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 North ARDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 616 North ARDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 North ARDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 North ARDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 North ARDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 North ARDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
