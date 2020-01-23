All apartments in Beverly Hills
615 North OAKHURST Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

615 North OAKHURST Drive

615 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
This gorgeous home is sited on the west side of Oakhurst Drive. It has a long history of hosting many a soiree for~LA's elite art world. The top to bottom renovation is both tasteful and chic. The ~grand entry with sweeping staircase is positively inspired.~The eat in, chefs kitchen has integrated chevron floors with white oak transitioning to black mirquina and white carrara. Appliances include sub zero, Viking and Wolf.~Only the best. Both Kitchen and family room have steel casement doors that open to the vast blue waters of a swimmer's pool.~3 en suite bedrooms up and 1 down in the main house. The master suite is complete with a lounge and balcony overlooking the pool.~Panda white marble is the perfect touch in this sexy master bath. The detached guest quarters have 1 bed 1 bath.~A generous driveway~has plenty of room for guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
615 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 615 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 North OAKHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 615 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

