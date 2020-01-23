615 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

This gorgeous home is sited on the west side of Oakhurst Drive. It has a long history of hosting many a soiree for~LA's elite art world. The top to bottom renovation is both tasteful and chic. The ~grand entry with sweeping staircase is positively inspired.~The eat in, chefs kitchen has integrated chevron floors with white oak transitioning to black mirquina and white carrara. Appliances include sub zero, Viking and Wolf.~Only the best. Both Kitchen and family room have steel casement doors that open to the vast blue waters of a swimmer's pool.~3 en suite bedrooms up and 1 down in the main house. The master suite is complete with a lounge and balcony overlooking the pool.~Panda white marble is the perfect touch in this sexy master bath. The detached guest quarters have 1 bed 1 bath.~A generous driveway~has plenty of room for guest parking.