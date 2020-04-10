608 North CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

Do not disturb cooperative tenant! "Retro" one-level Traditional estate custom built in 1970 on a most coveted Westend Flats 600 block moments from the best of Beverly Hills and the Westside. Understated facade belies the spacious sunlit interiors featuring wood and marble floors. Great room design. Hip kitchen with newer appliances. Family room with bar opens to amazing covered patio and wonderful private grounds with pool, lawns, mature foliage. 4 bedrooms include a lovely convertible den/office. Master suite with walk-in. Direct-entry 2 car garage and semi-circular driveway for parking galore. Long-term applicants only, please.