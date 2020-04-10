All apartments in Beverly Hills
608 North CAMDEN Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

608 North CAMDEN Drive

608 North Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Do not disturb cooperative tenant! "Retro" one-level Traditional estate custom built in 1970 on a most coveted Westend Flats 600 block moments from the best of Beverly Hills and the Westside. Understated facade belies the spacious sunlit interiors featuring wood and marble floors. Great room design. Hip kitchen with newer appliances. Family room with bar opens to amazing covered patio and wonderful private grounds with pool, lawns, mature foliage. 4 bedrooms include a lovely convertible den/office. Master suite with walk-in. Direct-entry 2 car garage and semi-circular driveway for parking galore. Long-term applicants only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
608 North CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 608 North CAMDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 North CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 North CAMDEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 North CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 North CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 North CAMDEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 North CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 608 North CAMDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 North CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 North CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
