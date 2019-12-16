527 North CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Romantic Spanish steeped in Hollywood History. Located one block from Rodeo Drive, walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Lovingly updated and cared for throughout the years with authentic features including a dramatic cathedral ceiling, warm hardwood floors, Spanish tile, wrought iron detailing and sconces. The first floor lends itself to graceful entertaining or family living with a large living room featuring a period fireplace from France , formal dining room, wood-paneled library, family~room overlooking manicured grounds, large kitchen with breakfast area and two guest or staff bedrooms off the kitchen. Upstairs includes a bright and spacious master suite with private balcony, dressing room and two generous sized bedroom suites. The finished basement offers space for a game room, media room or gym. Idyllic and tranquil backyard has a beautiful grass lawn, gated pool and spa, cabana and tall hedges for complete privacy. Pool man and gardener are included.