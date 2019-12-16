All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
527 North CAMDEN Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:48 AM

527 North CAMDEN Drive

527 North Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

527 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Romantic Spanish steeped in Hollywood History. Located one block from Rodeo Drive, walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Lovingly updated and cared for throughout the years with authentic features including a dramatic cathedral ceiling, warm hardwood floors, Spanish tile, wrought iron detailing and sconces. The first floor lends itself to graceful entertaining or family living with a large living room featuring a period fireplace from France , formal dining room, wood-paneled library, family~room overlooking manicured grounds, large kitchen with breakfast area and two guest or staff bedrooms off the kitchen. Upstairs includes a bright and spacious master suite with private balcony, dressing room and two generous sized bedroom suites. The finished basement offers space for a game room, media room or gym. Idyllic and tranquil backyard has a beautiful grass lawn, gated pool and spa, cabana and tall hedges for complete privacy. Pool man and gardener are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
527 North CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 527 North CAMDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 North CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
527 North CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 North CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 527 North CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 527 North CAMDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 North CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 527 North CAMDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 527 North CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 North CAMDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 North CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 North CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

