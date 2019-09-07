All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
518 North ELM Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

518 North ELM Drive

518 North Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy living single story home in the coveted "flats" of Beverly Hills! Spacious entertaining spaces include the large living room with fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, and eat-in kitchen opening to the inviting den. Enjoy the generous Master suite with elegant bath and loads of closets and 1 additional bedroom/bath located on this side of the entertaining spaces. While on the other side features a private 3rd bedroom with full bath and large bonus room. Enjoy easy access to the grassy backyard from the kitchen, den and 3rd bedroom. Additional features include built in entertainment center, office area, redone hardwood floors, new carpet and direct access garage. The abundance of windows and light makes for a truly bright and cheery place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 North ELM Drive have any available units?
518 North ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 518 North ELM Drive have?
Some of 518 North ELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 North ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 North ELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 North ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 518 North ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 518 North ELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 North ELM Drive offers parking.
Does 518 North ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 North ELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 North ELM Drive have a pool?
No, 518 North ELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 North ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 North ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 North ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 North ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 North ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 North ELM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
