518 North ELM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Easy living single story home in the coveted "flats" of Beverly Hills! Spacious entertaining spaces include the large living room with fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, and eat-in kitchen opening to the inviting den. Enjoy the generous Master suite with elegant bath and loads of closets and 1 additional bedroom/bath located on this side of the entertaining spaces. While on the other side features a private 3rd bedroom with full bath and large bonus room. Enjoy easy access to the grassy backyard from the kitchen, den and 3rd bedroom. Additional features include built in entertainment center, office area, redone hardwood floors, new carpet and direct access garage. The abundance of windows and light makes for a truly bright and cheery place to call home!