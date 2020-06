Amenities

This spacious upper unit is located just a block East of Roxbury Park. The unit comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen which includes a breakfast area, a dedicated two-car garage, a living room that is filled with natural light, as well as a dinning room which has a sliding door that connects the living spaces to an open patio with views of Century City. This unit will be delivered fully furnished