462 South MAPLE DR.

Penthouse condo in Beverly Hills. 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom occupying the entire 4th floor! Excellent quality with views of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Lots of natural light from skylights and large French door design. Fully equipped kitchen with Wolf appliances, subzero refrigeration, and wine cooler system, 2 dishwashers Samsung washer and dryer in unit. The master bedroom comes with a fireplace and dual closets. Master Bathroom includes dual sinks and steam shower. Includes 3 side by side parking with /EV charging option. Incredible opportunity to enjoy Beverly Hills in a brand new home!