Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

462 South MAPLE DR.

462 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

462 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Penthouse condo in Beverly Hills. 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom occupying the entire 4th floor! Excellent quality with views of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Lots of natural light from skylights and large French door design. Fully equipped kitchen with Wolf appliances, subzero refrigeration, and wine cooler system, 2 dishwashers Samsung washer and dryer in unit. The master bedroom comes with a fireplace and dual closets. Master Bathroom includes dual sinks and steam shower. Includes 3 side by side parking with /EV charging option. Incredible opportunity to enjoy Beverly Hills in a brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have any available units?
462 South MAPLE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 462 South MAPLE DR. have?
Some of 462 South MAPLE DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 South MAPLE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
462 South MAPLE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 South MAPLE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 462 South MAPLE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. offer parking?
Yes, 462 South MAPLE DR. offers parking.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 South MAPLE DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have a pool?
No, 462 South MAPLE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have accessible units?
No, 462 South MAPLE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 South MAPLE DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 South MAPLE DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 South MAPLE DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

