460 South ROXBURY Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:18 AM

460 South ROXBURY Drive

460 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

460 South Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Directly across the Street from the famed Roxbury Park! Upper side unit in a quadruplex, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Walk into a spacious living room loaded with charm and character, beautiful hardwood floors throughout + decorative fire place. Formal dining room leads to a newly renovated sunlit kitchen with stainless steel stove, dishwasher & refrigerator + loads cabinet space. 2 large bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 original baths, Washer/Dryer inside unit, 2 spaces for parking, one covered and one uncovered, storage in garage. Fabulous unit in the most desirable Beverly Hills location! Available Immediately, Easy to show. LANDLORD IS OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE RENT TO PROSPECTIVE TENANTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
460 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 460 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
460 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 460 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 460 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 460 South ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 460 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

