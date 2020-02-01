460 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Directly across the Street from the famed Roxbury Park! Upper side unit in a quadruplex, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Walk into a spacious living room loaded with charm and character, beautiful hardwood floors throughout + decorative fire place. Formal dining room leads to a newly renovated sunlit kitchen with stainless steel stove, dishwasher & refrigerator + loads cabinet space. 2 large bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 original baths, Washer/Dryer inside unit, 2 spaces for parking, one covered and one uncovered, storage in garage. Fabulous unit in the most desirable Beverly Hills location! Available Immediately, Easy to show. LANDLORD IS OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE RENT TO PROSPECTIVE TENANTS!