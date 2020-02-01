460 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Directly across the Street from the famed Roxbury Park! Upper side unit in a quadruplex, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Walk into a spacious living room loaded with charm and character, beautiful hardwood floors throughout + decorative fire place. Formal dining room leads to a newly renovated sunlit kitchen with stainless steel stove, dishwasher & refrigerator + loads cabinet space. 2 large bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 original baths, Washer/Dryer inside unit, 2 spaces for parking, one covered and one uncovered, storage in garage. Fabulous unit in the most desirable Beverly Hills location! Available Immediately, Easy to show. LANDLORD IS OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE RENT TO PROSPECTIVE TENANTS!