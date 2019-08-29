All apartments in Beverly Hills
458 South ROXBURY Drive

458 Roxbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

458 Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Directly across the Street from the famed Roxbury Park! Front facing unit in a quadruplex, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful hardwood floors throughout, loaded with charm & character! Enter into a light-filled living room w/ decorative fireplace. Formal dining room which leads to an updated kitchen, granite countertops, double sinks, all stainless steel appliances loads of cabinet space. Walk down the Hallway to 2 very nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. 2 Bathrooms, both which have been remodeled. Other amenities include Washer/Dryer in unit, one covered parking space, storage in garage. Fabulous unit in the most desirable Beverly Hills location! Available Immediately, Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
458 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 458 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
458 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 458 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 458 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 South ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 458 South ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 458 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 South ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
