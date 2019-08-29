458 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Directly across the Street from the famed Roxbury Park! Front facing unit in a quadruplex, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful hardwood floors throughout, loaded with charm & character! Enter into a light-filled living room w/ decorative fireplace. Formal dining room which leads to an updated kitchen, granite countertops, double sinks, all stainless steel appliances loads of cabinet space. Walk down the Hallway to 2 very nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. 2 Bathrooms, both which have been remodeled. Other amenities include Washer/Dryer in unit, one covered parking space, storage in garage. Fabulous unit in the most desirable Beverly Hills location! Available Immediately, Easy to show.