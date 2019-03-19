All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

456 Roxbury

456 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

456 South Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beverly Hills Duplex - Property Id: 86227

- Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for appointment: 323-892-7237
Take a video Tour: http://bit.ly/RoxburyTour
Massive upstairs unit, in a quiet duplex. Unit has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also tastefully modernized. Enjoy the original charm of hardwood floors, with modern updates, like recessed lights and central AC/heat. Washer/Dryer hookups included.

Unit listed as a 2 bed, but has massive bonus room or 3rd bdrm, which accessed through the master bedroom suite. This space can also be used as a family room, child's room, or home office. This room also leads to a Huge private balcony.

Parking for 2 cars in the remote-controlled garage. Extra parking space outside the garage. 3 car parking in total.

UTILITIES: The two units split the water, trash and sewer bills, which is on a common meter. Upper unit pays for own gas and electricity, which is separately metered.

TEXT SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings for Showing Appointments 323-892-7237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86227
Property Id 86227

(RLNE4723947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Roxbury have any available units?
456 Roxbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 456 Roxbury have?
Some of 456 Roxbury's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Roxbury currently offering any rent specials?
456 Roxbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Roxbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Roxbury is pet friendly.
Does 456 Roxbury offer parking?
Yes, 456 Roxbury offers parking.
Does 456 Roxbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Roxbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Roxbury have a pool?
No, 456 Roxbury does not have a pool.
Does 456 Roxbury have accessible units?
No, 456 Roxbury does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Roxbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Roxbury has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Roxbury have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 Roxbury has units with air conditioning.
