456 Roxbury

Massive upstairs unit, in a quiet duplex. Unit has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also tastefully modernized. Enjoy the original charm of hardwood floors, with modern updates, like recessed lights and central AC/heat. Washer/Dryer hookups included.
Unit listed as a 2 bed, but has massive bonus room or 3rd bdrm, which accessed through the master bedroom suite. This space can also be used as a family room, child's room, or home office. This room also leads to a Huge private balcony.
Parking for 2 cars in the remote-controlled garage. Extra parking space outside the garage. 3 car parking in total.
UTILITIES: The two units split the water, trash and sewer bills, which is on a common meter. Upper unit pays for own gas and electricity, which is separately metered.
