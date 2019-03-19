456 Roxbury

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beverly Hills Duplex - Property Id: 86227



- Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for appointment: 323-892-7237

Take a video Tour: http://bit.ly/RoxburyTour

Massive upstairs unit, in a quiet duplex. Unit has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also tastefully modernized. Enjoy the original charm of hardwood floors, with modern updates, like recessed lights and central AC/heat. Washer/Dryer hookups included.



Unit listed as a 2 bed, but has massive bonus room or 3rd bdrm, which accessed through the master bedroom suite. This space can also be used as a family room, child's room, or home office. This room also leads to a Huge private balcony.



Parking for 2 cars in the remote-controlled garage. Extra parking space outside the garage. 3 car parking in total.



UTILITIES: The two units split the water, trash and sewer bills, which is on a common meter. Upper unit pays for own gas and electricity, which is separately metered.



TEXT SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings for Showing Appointments 323-892-7237

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86227

Property Id 86227



(RLNE4723947)