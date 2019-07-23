451 South Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Charming upstairs unit with high exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings in an 8-unit building. There is one assigned parking space on property with easy alley access. South facing apartment allows filtered sunlight through the green foliage of a Ficus tree in the center courtyard of the building. Two large windows with vertical blinds on both sides of the entryway allow light in during the day with the blinds closed for privacy. As you enter the apartment, you will notice the dramatic pitch of the ceilings and the dimension of the space. The open living area is separated by a partial wall which defines space for the kitchen and built in shelves for the dining area. The kitchen has espresso color kitchen cabinets with color coordinated granite tops and a double stainless steel sink with a dark tile floor. Appliances include a gas stove and range included with refrigerator. The kitchen is complete with adjustable overhead track lighting for personal lighting preference. An earth-tone color berber carpet throughout compliments the color palate is finished with 3 step baseboard trim. The bathroom has espresso color vanity with tub and shower combination. The frosted glass sliding door for privacy reveal the surrounding walls of custom beige tile with glass mosaic accent tiles. Double mirrored sliding closet doors in the bedroom are convenient for that final touch before leaving the apartment. The open beam ceilings continue in the bedroom with a north facing window for morning light. This is a "must see to appreciate" choreographed blended of contemporary updates with 1950's original modern architecture. Located in Beverly Hills 90212, which is now by city ordinance NON SMOKING or NON VAPING apartment. Please phone, text or email for viewing of this property and now available for immediate occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5010713)