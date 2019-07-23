All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
451 South Oakhurst Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

451 South Oakhurst Drive

451 South Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

451 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Charming upstairs unit with high exposed wood beam vaulted ceilings in an 8-unit building. There is one assigned parking space on property with easy alley access. South facing apartment allows filtered sunlight through the green foliage of a Ficus tree in the center courtyard of the building. Two large windows with vertical blinds on both sides of the entryway allow light in during the day with the blinds closed for privacy. As you enter the apartment, you will notice the dramatic pitch of the ceilings and the dimension of the space. The open living area is separated by a partial wall which defines space for the kitchen and built in shelves for the dining area. The kitchen has espresso color kitchen cabinets with color coordinated granite tops and a double stainless steel sink with a dark tile floor. Appliances include a gas stove and range included with refrigerator. The kitchen is complete with adjustable overhead track lighting for personal lighting preference. An earth-tone color berber carpet throughout compliments the color palate is finished with 3 step baseboard trim. The bathroom has espresso color vanity with tub and shower combination. The frosted glass sliding door for privacy reveal the surrounding walls of custom beige tile with glass mosaic accent tiles. Double mirrored sliding closet doors in the bedroom are convenient for that final touch before leaving the apartment. The open beam ceilings continue in the bedroom with a north facing window for morning light. This is a "must see to appreciate" choreographed blended of contemporary updates with 1950's original modern architecture. Located in Beverly Hills 90212, which is now by city ordinance NON SMOKING or NON VAPING apartment. Please phone, text or email for viewing of this property and now available for immediate occupancy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
451 South Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 451 South Oakhurst Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 South Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
451 South Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 South Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 451 South Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 South Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 South Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
