450 Maple dr

LUXURY Single Level 4 bedroom, almost 4000 sq ft FURNISHED Beverly Hills condo, with Private Foyer off the Elevator. Enormous Living room with marble fireplace, Grand formal Dining room, and Family room with custom build Wet Bar. Grand Master with Fireplace and Extraordinary Master Bath with His and Hers bathroom and Vanities, Dry Sauna, Steam Shower, SPA tub. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, 2 sinks, 2 ovens, 2 Dishwashers, both Gas & Electric Cook Tops, in house gas grill, huge fridge, in-unit garbage chute, and separate Breakfast room. Huge 3 Walk-In Closets and storage space. Recessed lighting and tons of light from the surrounding Balconies with Beautiful green tree Views from most rooms. Inside laundry room, and separate Maid's Room with its own bath and entrance. Private building w/ secure garage, 3 car side-by-side parking, and a direct unit entrance elevator. Best location in BH, near markets, places of worship, transportation, restaurants and shopping.