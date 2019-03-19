All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 450 Maple dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
450 Maple dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

450 Maple dr

450 North Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

450 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
LUXURY Single Level 4 bedroom, almost 4000 sq ft FURNISHED Beverly Hills condo, with Private Foyer off the Elevator. Enormous Living room with marble fireplace, Grand formal Dining room, and Family room with custom build Wet Bar. Grand Master with Fireplace and Extraordinary Master Bath with His and Hers bathroom and Vanities, Dry Sauna, Steam Shower, SPA tub. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, 2 sinks, 2 ovens, 2 Dishwashers, both Gas & Electric Cook Tops, in house gas grill, huge fridge, in-unit garbage chute, and separate Breakfast room. Huge 3 Walk-In Closets and storage space. Recessed lighting and tons of light from the surrounding Balconies with Beautiful green tree Views from most rooms. Inside laundry room, and separate Maid's Room with its own bath and entrance. Private building w/ secure garage, 3 car side-by-side parking, and a direct unit entrance elevator. Best location in BH, near markets, places of worship, transportation, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Maple dr have any available units?
450 Maple dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 450 Maple dr have?
Some of 450 Maple dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Maple dr currently offering any rent specials?
450 Maple dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Maple dr pet-friendly?
No, 450 Maple dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 450 Maple dr offer parking?
Yes, 450 Maple dr does offer parking.
Does 450 Maple dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Maple dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Maple dr have a pool?
Yes, 450 Maple dr has a pool.
Does 450 Maple dr have accessible units?
No, 450 Maple dr does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Maple dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Maple dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Maple dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Maple dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts