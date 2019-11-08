All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated November 8 2019

435 North PALM Drive

435 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

435 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Beverly Hills is up for rent! Just completed remodel of both the unit and the building! This condo sizes 1300 square feet, features 2 large bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, central AC/Heating, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, a wet bar with a wine cooler, a master bathroom with his and her sinks, huge closets in each room, and much more! Come take a look at this unique offering on a quiet street in the heart of Beverly Hills, just minutes walking away from shopping, grocery stores and the Sunday Beverly Hills farmers market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 North PALM Drive have any available units?
435 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 435 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 435 North PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
435 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 435 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 435 North PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 435 North PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 435 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 North PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 North PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 435 North PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 435 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 435 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 435 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 North PALM Drive has units with air conditioning.
