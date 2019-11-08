435 North PALM Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Beverly Hills is up for rent! Just completed remodel of both the unit and the building! This condo sizes 1300 square feet, features 2 large bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, central AC/Heating, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, a wet bar with a wine cooler, a master bathroom with his and her sinks, huge closets in each room, and much more! Come take a look at this unique offering on a quiet street in the heart of Beverly Hills, just minutes walking away from shopping, grocery stores and the Sunday Beverly Hills farmers market!