Beverly Hills, CA
434 South CANON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

434 South CANON Drive

434 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

434 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Villa Ca~on is a stylish retreat tucked away on a quiet Beverly Hills street yet right around the corner from all the boutiques and dining options on Beverly Drive. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful renovated marble kitchen reminiscent of Paris, and relax by the large living room window to take in the incredible city view. Oversized master bedroom has elegant en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms share a stylish hall bathroom with shower. Classic parquet hardwood floors add to the refined, sophisticated appeal of this one-of-a-kind home. Amenities include shared rooftop deck, central A/C, and in-unit washer and dryer. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 South CANON Drive have any available units?
434 South CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 434 South CANON Drive have?
Some of 434 South CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 South CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
434 South CANON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 South CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 434 South CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 434 South CANON Drive offer parking?
No, 434 South CANON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 434 South CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 South CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 South CANON Drive have a pool?
No, 434 South CANON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 434 South CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 434 South CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 434 South CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 South CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 South CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 South CANON Drive has units with air conditioning.
