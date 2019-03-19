434 South CANON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Villa Ca~on is a stylish retreat tucked away on a quiet Beverly Hills street yet right around the corner from all the boutiques and dining options on Beverly Drive. Enjoy cooking in the beautiful renovated marble kitchen reminiscent of Paris, and relax by the large living room window to take in the incredible city view. Oversized master bedroom has elegant en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms share a stylish hall bathroom with shower. Classic parquet hardwood floors add to the refined, sophisticated appeal of this one-of-a-kind home. Amenities include shared rooftop deck, central A/C, and in-unit washer and dryer. Available furnished or unfurnished.