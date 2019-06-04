433 S Rexford Drive

Amenities

Spacious one bedroom unit on the first floor of a Quadruplex that is located within a mile of a variety of cafes, restaurants, Whole Foods, boutiques at Beverly Blvd and Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista School, Reeves Park, and much more. This one bedroom unit features a large living room, plenty of storage, and a formal dining room next to the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas stove and dishwasher and the owner may consider installing a refrigerator for a qualified tenant. The bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower stall. Gas heating is available throughout the unit and window AC units are installed in the living room and the bedroom. Tenant is entitled to one assigned covered parking space and the laundry facility is on-site. This unit (433 S Rexford) is behind 431 S Rexford. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Rent includes water and trash. Available for immediate occupancy. Owner has a property management company (The Mat West Co) which will be representing them. All final terms (including deposit) and conditions to be negotiated between the Mat West Co. and the Tenant.