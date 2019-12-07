432 SMITHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful LOWER single-level Spanish duplex in prime Beverly Hills location. Old-world Spanish charm & architectural details thru-out this spacious and recently renovated 2500 sq ft home. Gracious Living Room w/wood beams, fireplace and access to outdoor patio. Beautiful formal dining room for family gatherings, adjacent to gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area & stainless appliances inc. 6-burner range. 3 large bedrooms + small office with built-in shelving. Gorgeous bathrooms inc. master bath with floor to ceiling marble & double sinks and separate powder room for guests. Custom cabinets, walk-in closets & lots of storage. Private 2-car garage w/remote access from alley behind. Romantic gardens, crawling vines and multiple patio spaces. Walking distance to Beverly Drive! Beverly Hills school district (tenant to verify enrollment). 1-year lease term or longer, available immediately. Please see showing instructions.