432 SMITHWOOD Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

432 SMITHWOOD Drive

432 Smithwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

432 Smithwood Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful LOWER single-level Spanish duplex in prime Beverly Hills location. Old-world Spanish charm & architectural details thru-out this spacious and recently renovated 2500 sq ft home. Gracious Living Room w/wood beams, fireplace and access to outdoor patio. Beautiful formal dining room for family gatherings, adjacent to gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area & stainless appliances inc. 6-burner range. 3 large bedrooms + small office with built-in shelving. Gorgeous bathrooms inc. master bath with floor to ceiling marble & double sinks and separate powder room for guests. Custom cabinets, walk-in closets & lots of storage. Private 2-car garage w/remote access from alley behind. Romantic gardens, crawling vines and multiple patio spaces. Walking distance to Beverly Drive! Beverly Hills school district (tenant to verify enrollment). 1-year lease term or longer, available immediately. Please see showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have any available units?
432 SMITHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 432 SMITHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 SMITHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 SMITHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 SMITHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

