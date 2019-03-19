All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 430 North OAKHURST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
430 North OAKHURST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 North OAKHURST Drive

430 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

430 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
sauna
Live luxuriously in this elegant and contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in prime Beverly Hills location. Front facing unit offers a spacious floor plan filled with natural light. Walk to Bristol Farms, restaurants, bars, and shops. Large Living Room and Dining Room with gleaming hardwood floors. Perfect Chef's Kitchen with huge island, sunny breakfast area, built in desk and SS appliances. Both Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom with en suite Bathroom have Walk In Closets w/ built-ins. Powder Room and in unit Laundry Room with washer/dryer. Secured side by-side parking spaces in gated garage with private entry & separate storage closet. Building features include Gym, Sauna, Rooftop Deck with stunning city views, and guest parking . Doorman on property. Top BH School district. This one truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
430 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 430 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 430 North OAKHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts