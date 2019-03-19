430 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Live luxuriously in this elegant and contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in prime Beverly Hills location. Front facing unit offers a spacious floor plan filled with natural light. Walk to Bristol Farms, restaurants, bars, and shops. Large Living Room and Dining Room with gleaming hardwood floors. Perfect Chef's Kitchen with huge island, sunny breakfast area, built in desk and SS appliances. Both Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom with en suite Bathroom have Walk In Closets w/ built-ins. Powder Room and in unit Laundry Room with washer/dryer. Secured side by-side parking spaces in gated garage with private entry & separate storage closet. Building features include Gym, Sauna, Rooftop Deck with stunning city views, and guest parking . Doorman on property. Top BH School district. This one truly has it all!