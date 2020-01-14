420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big Awesome Studio, Ceilings , Many Windows, A/C - Property Id: 170471



Big Awesome Open-Space Studio (not 1 Bedroom), extremely comfy Sealy posturepedic mattress in a sleigh wooden curved bed; Wooden Beams, Many big Windows, Designer Touches, Tiffany window, Modern granite kitchenette & Tiled Designer Bathroom; Private with no adjoining Walls to another unit; Samsung 42" Smart TV; all utilities included; You can see trees from windows; Window in Bathroom and kitchen; MIcrowave/Convection Oven, Cook-top; Parking Spot; There is $150 extra charge for utilities, elect, water, gas, city etc

