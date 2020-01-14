All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio
420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio

420 Beverwil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Beverwil Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Awesome Studio, Ceilings , Many Windows, A/C - Property Id: 170471

Big Awesome Open-Space Studio (not 1 Bedroom), extremely comfy Sealy posturepedic mattress in a sleigh wooden curved bed; Wooden Beams, Many big Windows, Designer Touches, Tiffany window, Modern granite kitchenette & Tiled Designer Bathroom; Private with no adjoining Walls to another unit; Samsung 42" Smart TV; all utilities included; You can see trees from windows; Window in Bathroom and kitchen; MIcrowave/Convection Oven, Cook-top; Parking Spot; There is $150 extra charge for utilities, elect, water, gas, city etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170471
Property Id 170471

(RLNE5372112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have any available units?
420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have?
Some of 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio is pet friendly.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio offer parking?
Yes, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio offers parking.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have a pool?
No, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio does not have a pool.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have accessible units?
No, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio has units with air conditioning.

