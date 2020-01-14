420 S Beverwil Dr, Unit "E" Studio

Amenities
Big Awesome Studio, Ceilings , Many Windows, A/C - Property Id: 170471
Big Awesome Open-Space Studio (not 1 Bedroom), extremely comfy Sealy posturepedic mattress in a sleigh wooden curved bed; Wooden Beams, Many big Windows, Designer Touches, Tiffany window, Modern granite kitchenette & Tiled Designer Bathroom; Private with no adjoining Walls to another unit; Samsung 42" Smart TV; all utilities included; You can see trees from windows; Window in Bathroom and kitchen; MIcrowave/Convection Oven, Cook-top; Parking Spot; There is $150 extra charge for utilities, elect, water, gas, city etc
