419 S. Rexford Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner.

Lower Level Apartment in the heart of Beverly Hills! Newly Remodeled Apartment with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Lots of Natural Light and Lots of Closet Space. Vertical Blinds Throughout. Gray Marmoleum Floors in the Kitchen with White Cabinetry, White Tiled Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. In The Heart of Beverly Hills, Walking Distance to Famous Rodeo Drive, Shops and Restaurants, Close Proximity to West Hollywood, Century City, Santa Monica and West Los Angeles. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors Through Out.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/beverly-hills-1-bed-1-bath/2651/



IT490612 - IT49SM2651