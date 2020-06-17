All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
419 S. Rexford Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:50 AM

419 S. Rexford Dr

419 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner.
Lower Level Apartment in the heart of Beverly Hills! Newly Remodeled Apartment with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Lots of Natural Light and Lots of Closet Space. Vertical Blinds Throughout. Gray Marmoleum Floors in the Kitchen with White Cabinetry, White Tiled Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. In The Heart of Beverly Hills, Walking Distance to Famous Rodeo Drive, Shops and Restaurants, Close Proximity to West Hollywood, Century City, Santa Monica and West Los Angeles. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors Through Out.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/beverly-hills-1-bed-1-bath/2651/

IT490612 - IT49SM2651

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have any available units?
419 S. Rexford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 419 S. Rexford Dr have?
Some of 419 S. Rexford Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S. Rexford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
419 S. Rexford Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S. Rexford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 419 S. Rexford Dr does offer parking.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have a pool?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have accessible units?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S. Rexford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S. Rexford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
