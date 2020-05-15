All apartments in Beverly Hills
419 N Oakhurst Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

419 N Oakhurst Drive

419 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Beautiful modern condominium located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Double-Glass Security Entry Door opens into a spacious hotel-like front lobby with sitting area adds elegance and style to the building. Extra-wide Unit door opens into the wide entryway leading into the living room and bedroom area. Living room connecting with the formal dining area provide a spacious open area for entertaining family and guests. Wood shutters covering all windows adds warmth throughout the entire unit. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, fiberglass electric cook tops and double electric ovens and tile countertop. Master bathroom features his and her sinks. The Den can be used as the 2nd bedroom. Association pool has a patio with sofa and ottoman to accommodate guests. The property is conveniently located to all amenities. Retail shops and art galleries are close by. Ralphs and Bristol Farms super markets are just around the corner. The Four Seasons Hotel and Rodeo Drive is just a few short blocks away. One assigned parking space in the underground parking garage has a small storage bin available for the tenant's use. Additional cars can purchase over-night parking permits from the City of Beverly Hills. Landlord pays for the monthly HOA fees, tenant pays for their own electricity bills, move-in fee charged by the HOA Management. Small pet is welcome with a small pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
419 N Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 419 N Oakhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Oakhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 419 N Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 419 N Oakhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 N Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 N Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 N Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 N Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
