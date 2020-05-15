419 N Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage lobby

Beautiful modern condominium located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Double-Glass Security Entry Door opens into a spacious hotel-like front lobby with sitting area adds elegance and style to the building. Extra-wide Unit door opens into the wide entryway leading into the living room and bedroom area. Living room connecting with the formal dining area provide a spacious open area for entertaining family and guests. Wood shutters covering all windows adds warmth throughout the entire unit. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, fiberglass electric cook tops and double electric ovens and tile countertop. Master bathroom features his and her sinks. The Den can be used as the 2nd bedroom. Association pool has a patio with sofa and ottoman to accommodate guests. The property is conveniently located to all amenities. Retail shops and art galleries are close by. Ralphs and Bristol Farms super markets are just around the corner. The Four Seasons Hotel and Rodeo Drive is just a few short blocks away. One assigned parking space in the underground parking garage has a small storage bin available for the tenant's use. Additional cars can purchase over-night parking permits from the City of Beverly Hills. Landlord pays for the monthly HOA fees, tenant pays for their own electricity bills, move-in fee charged by the HOA Management. Small pet is welcome with a small pet deposit.