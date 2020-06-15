405 South Crescent Dr.

Amenities

Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967



Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building. *Freshly Painted *Updated Kitchen with brand new stove, oven, and dishwasher* Refridgerator included *Assigned parking for 1 Car, (almost all other parking is permit only). * Hardwood floors, * lots of natural light, *updated bathroom, *separate dining room *laundry room on the premises, * quite building.

Highly desirable location, walk to stores, places of worship, restaurants.

*Please note - that because Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included, this ad posts as "Utilities Included" However, tenants will be responsible for all other utilities.

*Owner/Mgr is a licensed real estate agent CalRE# 01374607

No Pets Allowed



