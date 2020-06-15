All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 405 South Crescent Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
405 South Crescent Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

405 South Crescent Dr.

405 South Crescent Drive · (310) 435-9974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

405 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. Jul 5

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967

Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building. *Freshly Painted *Updated Kitchen with brand new stove, oven, and dishwasher* Refridgerator included *Assigned parking for 1 Car, (almost all other parking is permit only). * Hardwood floors, * lots of natural light, *updated bathroom, *separate dining room *laundry room on the premises, * quite building.
Highly desirable location, walk to stores, places of worship, restaurants.
*Please note - that because Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included, this ad posts as "Utilities Included" However, tenants will be responsible for all other utilities.
*Owner/Mgr is a licensed real estate agent CalRE# 01374607
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62967
Property Id 62967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have any available units?
405 South Crescent Dr. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 South Crescent Dr. have?
Some of 405 South Crescent Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 South Crescent Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
405 South Crescent Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 South Crescent Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 405 South Crescent Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 405 South Crescent Dr. does offer parking.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 South Crescent Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have a pool?
No, 405 South Crescent Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have accessible units?
No, 405 South Crescent Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 South Crescent Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 South Crescent Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 South Crescent Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 405 South Crescent Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity