405 South Crescent Dr.

Amenities
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967
Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building. *Freshly Painted *Updated Kitchen with brand new stove, oven, and dishwasher* Refridgerator included *Assigned parking for 1 Car, (almost all other parking is permit only). * Hardwood floors, * lots of natural light, *updated bathroom, *separate dining room *laundry room on the premises, * quite building.
Highly desirable location, walk to stores, places of worship, restaurants.
*Please note - that because Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included, this ad posts as "Utilities Included" However, tenants will be responsible for all other utilities.
*Owner/Mgr is a licensed real estate agent CalRE# 01374607
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62967
Property Id 62967
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5836257)