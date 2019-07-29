All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 402 South CANON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
402 South CANON Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

402 South CANON Drive

402 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

402 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious top unit in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 3 bedroom & 2 bath has been impeccably updated to maintain its classic charm. Features includes large family room with a gas fireplace, raised ceilings w/recessed lighting & crown molding, huge balcony access from the living room, formal dining room and master, a large updated kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area. Refinished hardwood floors throughout & dual pane windows that allow for abundant natural light. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Blocks away from shops, restaurants and transportation. Tenant to pay $150/month for water and garbage pickup in addition to rent. One year lease required. Garage is being rebuilt. While construction, tenant needs to park in street and obtain a city permit which is $90 for 3 permits for one year and the rent will be reduced by $350 per month till consturction is over. Uncertain of when the project will start and finish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 South CANON Drive have any available units?
402 South CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 402 South CANON Drive have?
Some of 402 South CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 South CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 South CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 South CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 402 South CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 402 South CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 402 South CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 402 South CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 South CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 South CANON Drive have a pool?
No, 402 South CANON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 South CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 South CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 South CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 South CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 South CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 South CANON Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts