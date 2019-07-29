402 South CANON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious top unit in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 3 bedroom & 2 bath has been impeccably updated to maintain its classic charm. Features includes large family room with a gas fireplace, raised ceilings w/recessed lighting & crown molding, huge balcony access from the living room, formal dining room and master, a large updated kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area. Refinished hardwood floors throughout & dual pane windows that allow for abundant natural light. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Blocks away from shops, restaurants and transportation. Tenant to pay $150/month for water and garbage pickup in addition to rent. One year lease required. Garage is being rebuilt. While construction, tenant needs to park in street and obtain a city permit which is $90 for 3 permits for one year and the rent will be reduced by $350 per month till consturction is over. Uncertain of when the project will start and finish.