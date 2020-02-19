All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

402 N Palm Dr, Beverly

402 North Palm Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days.

This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :

The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs. The best location at a great price! all over Beverly Hills Large bedroom suite is located right on the North Palm drive central to shopping at the Beverly Center as well as Cedars Sinai Medical Center Call to book this amazing place! Amazing location! Right in the heart of the 90210 area, you are walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Beverly Hills.

Just a few blocks from Rodeo Dr & Robertson, a few min from Wilshire Blvd, and minutes to Hollywood hotpots and attractions.

* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen

* See below for the pictures

* 700 Sq.ft [or] 65 M2

* 4 Min walking for the Rodeo Dr , Wilshire blvd , Beverly blvd and all the hot spots.

* Queen Sized bed and sofa bed in living room

* Washer/Dryer in the building Wood floor

* Elegant, beautifully appointed full

* Cable Television, DVD player

* Parking included

* Beverly Hills 90210

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have any available units?
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have?
Some of 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly currently offering any rent specials?
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly pet-friendly?
No, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly offer parking?
Yes, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly does offer parking.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have a pool?
No, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly does not have a pool.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have accessible units?
No, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 N Palm Dr, Beverly does not have units with air conditioning.
