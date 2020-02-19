402 N Palm Dr, Beverly

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking tennis court

Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days.



This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :



The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs. The best location at a great price! all over Beverly Hills Large bedroom suite is located right on the North Palm drive central to shopping at the Beverly Center as well as Cedars Sinai Medical Center Call to book this amazing place! Amazing location! Right in the heart of the 90210 area, you are walking distance to all the classy boutiques, trendy shops, outstanding restaurants, & popular celebrity-sighting cafes of Beverly Hills.



Just a few blocks from Rodeo Dr & Robertson, a few min from Wilshire Blvd, and minutes to Hollywood hotpots and attractions.



* Luxurious suite with full equipped kitchen



* See below for the pictures



* 700 Sq.ft [or] 65 M2



* 4 Min walking for the Rodeo Dr , Wilshire blvd , Beverly blvd and all the hot spots.



* Queen Sized bed and sofa bed in living room



* Washer/Dryer in the building Wood floor



* Elegant, beautifully appointed full



* Cable Television, DVD player



* Parking included



* Beverly Hills 90210