Beverly Hills, CA
400 EVELYN Place
400 EVELYN Place

400 Evelyn Place · No Longer Available
Location

400 Evelyn Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
This Stately Contemporary Ranch is situated on a quiet street in desirable Trousdale Estates. Enjoy upmost privacy with a private gate and motor-court as well as a large flat backyard hidden from neighboring eyes. The interiors feature an open floorplan awash with natural lighting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a great room with fireplace and a family room with a bar. A large kitchen and separate dining room are perfect for entertaining. In addition to the guest suites and luxury master looking onto the pool, there is a second structure with kitchenette and bathroom that is perfect for an office, cabana or guesthouse. Given the large backyard and main house on a flat pad, this is the perfect home for a family to leisurely enjoy the LA summer weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

