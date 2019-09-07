400 EVELYN Place

Amenities
This Stately Contemporary Ranch is situated on a quiet street in desirable Trousdale Estates. Enjoy upmost privacy with a private gate and motor-court as well as a large flat backyard hidden from neighboring eyes. The interiors feature an open floorplan awash with natural lighting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a great room with fireplace and a family room with a bar. A large kitchen and separate dining room are perfect for entertaining. In addition to the guest suites and luxury master looking onto the pool, there is a second structure with kitchenette and bathroom that is perfect for an office, cabana or guesthouse. Given the large backyard and main house on a flat pad, this is the perfect home for a family to leisurely enjoy the LA summer weather.