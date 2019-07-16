368 South CRESCENT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Beverly Hills location! Rare two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome (two bedrooms/one bath upstairs and one smaller BD/BA downstairs) in charming French Normandy fourplex with original wood flooring, stone staircase, crown molding, brand new kitchen with fridge, gas range and microwave, faux fireplace, washer/dryer, split AC system for upstairs and downstairs, double pane Milliard windows plus secure parking for one car in enclosed garage with storage. Owner is willing to leave current furnishings if desired by tenants.