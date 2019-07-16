All apartments in Beverly Hills
368 South CRESCENT Drive

368 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

368 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Prime Beverly Hills location! Rare two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome (two bedrooms/one bath upstairs and one smaller BD/BA downstairs) in charming French Normandy fourplex with original wood flooring, stone staircase, crown molding, brand new kitchen with fridge, gas range and microwave, faux fireplace, washer/dryer, split AC system for upstairs and downstairs, double pane Milliard windows plus secure parking for one car in enclosed garage with storage. Owner is willing to leave current furnishings if desired by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
368 South CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 368 South CRESCENT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 South CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
368 South CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 South CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 368 South CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Drive offers parking.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
No, 368 South CRESCENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 368 South CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Drive has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

