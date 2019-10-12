353 S Camden Dr A

Amenities

Text SHOWPADS Rental Showings to book in-person showing: 323-892-7237



Beautiful, spacious Beverly Hills apartment with tons of living space and storage space (1300 sq ft). Comes with garage parking and covered parking for 1 car. Beautiful hardwood floors and central AC. Double pane windows help keep the climate cool and noise free. Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher. No Fridge. On site Laundry Room. Tenants pay for all utilities. Cost for water, trash and sewage are paid proportionally by tenants also. Beautiful home, located near Roxbury Park, Century City, Rodeo Dr. and minutes from Westside and UCLA.



DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS

- Tenants pay gas and electric

- Tenants pay shared %age of water and trash

- No Evictions or BK

- Min. income: 3x Rent

- Pet Deposit $500

- Security Deposit - same as rent

- 1 year Lease

- Roommates OK.

