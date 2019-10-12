All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 353 S Camden Dr A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
353 S Camden Dr A
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

353 S Camden Dr A

353 S Camden Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

353 S Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beverly Hills 2 Bedroom Retreat - Property Id: 143247

Text SHOWPADS Rental Showings to book in-person showing: 323-892-7237

Beautiful, spacious Beverly Hills apartment with tons of living space and storage space (1300 sq ft). Comes with garage parking and covered parking for 1 car. Beautiful hardwood floors and central AC. Double pane windows help keep the climate cool and noise free. Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher. No Fridge. On site Laundry Room. Tenants pay for all utilities. Cost for water, trash and sewage are paid proportionally by tenants also. Beautiful home, located near Roxbury Park, Century City, Rodeo Dr. and minutes from Westside and UCLA.

Text SHOWPADS Rental Showings to book in-person showing: 323-892-7237

DETAILS/REQUIREMENTS
- Tenants pay gas and electric
- Tenants pay shared %age of water and trash
- No Evictions or BK
- Min. income: 3x Rent
- Pet Deposit $500
- Security Deposit - same as rent
- 1 year Lease
- Roommates OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143247p
Property Id 143247

(RLNE5121154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 S Camden Dr A have any available units?
353 S Camden Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 353 S Camden Dr A have?
Some of 353 S Camden Dr A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 S Camden Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
353 S Camden Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 S Camden Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 S Camden Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 353 S Camden Dr A offers parking.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 S Camden Dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A have a pool?
No, 353 S Camden Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A have accessible units?
No, 353 S Camden Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 S Camden Dr A has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 S Camden Dr A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 353 S Camden Dr A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts