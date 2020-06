Amenities

Spacious one bedroom/ one bathroom apartment located in the desirable area of Beverly Hills. Walking distance to Beverly Vista School as well as all of Beverly Hills' shops and restaurants. The massive living area and kitchen have been recently renovated and there is a stackable washer/dryer in the unit. The bedroom has a generous built-in closet. The building is small, but private. Great space and fantastic location.