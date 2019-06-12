All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

340 South MAPLE Drive

340 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills. Walk to schools, shopping, Rodeo Drive and places of worship. Great curb appeal, charm, & pretty landscaping. This property features spacious rooms, living room with high coveted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, bright and airy kitchen, separate dining room, and all appliances. Beautiful grassy yard makes for great entertaining. Camera monitored security system. Freshly painted and ready to move -in! Agent Remarks : Commission based on first year only. Security system is in its present as-is condition and tenant to assume responsibility. 2-car garage is not accessible for inside parking. Plenty of storage in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have any available units?
340 South MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 340 South MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 340 South MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 South MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 South MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 South MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 South MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 South MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 South MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 340 South MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 South MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 South MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 South MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
