340 South MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills. Walk to schools, shopping, Rodeo Drive and places of worship. Great curb appeal, charm, & pretty landscaping. This property features spacious rooms, living room with high coveted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, bright and airy kitchen, separate dining room, and all appliances. Beautiful grassy yard makes for great entertaining. Camera monitored security system. Freshly painted and ready to move -in! Agent Remarks : Commission based on first year only. Security system is in its present as-is condition and tenant to assume responsibility. 2-car garage is not accessible for inside parking. Plenty of storage in garage.