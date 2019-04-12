All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 339 OAKHURST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
339 OAKHURST Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

339 OAKHURST Drive

339 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

339 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
The Oakhurst Moderne is a mid-century charming building in a stellar location. The unit is highlighted by hardwood floors throughout. This beautifully restored one-bedroom apartment features panoramic views of the city. Other attributes that will catch your eye is the entirely remodeled "open" kitchen with newer SS appliances and designer vented hood. The newer bath (including all tiles, fixtures and lighting, the spa-like shower has designer fixtures, and includes a bench.) There is a full- sized laundry in unit and walk-in closet. Other highlights include recessed lighting throughout the unit, a large breakfast bar connecting the living room to the kitchen, and a dining area just off the kitchen. AC/Heat/water included in rent, paid by landlord. This sought-after building is walking distance from the best shopping and restaurants in the area on a tree lined street. The unit photos are representative, but, not all are actual Tenant occupied, so some notice to show, but easy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
339 OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 339 OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 339 OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
339 OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 339 OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
No, 339 OAKHURST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 339 OAKHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 339 OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 OAKHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts