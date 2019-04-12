339 OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator hot tub

The Oakhurst Moderne is a mid-century charming building in a stellar location. The unit is highlighted by hardwood floors throughout. This beautifully restored one-bedroom apartment features panoramic views of the city. Other attributes that will catch your eye is the entirely remodeled "open" kitchen with newer SS appliances and designer vented hood. The newer bath (including all tiles, fixtures and lighting, the spa-like shower has designer fixtures, and includes a bench.) There is a full- sized laundry in unit and walk-in closet. Other highlights include recessed lighting throughout the unit, a large breakfast bar connecting the living room to the kitchen, and a dining area just off the kitchen. AC/Heat/water included in rent, paid by landlord. This sought-after building is walking distance from the best shopping and restaurants in the area on a tree lined street. The unit photos are representative, but, not all are actual Tenant occupied, so some notice to show, but easy