Beverly Hills, CA
330 S Reeves Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

330 S Reeves Drive

330 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

330 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
This single Level unit located in the Heart of Beverly Hills within walking distance to Rodeo Dr. shopping & fine Restaurants that Beverly hills has to offer. It comes with 2 Bedrooms plus a large Den/Office which could be a 3rd Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom Suite complete with 3 Walk-in Closets and a custom Bathroom. Wood-Burning Fireplaces in the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. A Formal Dining Room, a Breakfast nook, a Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Laundry Room and an exceptionally large Private Patio for entertaining. Three Side by Side Parking Spaces is a rare find in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Reeves Drive have any available units?
330 S Reeves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 330 S Reeves Drive have?
Some of 330 S Reeves Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Reeves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Reeves Drive offers parking.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 S Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 S Reeves Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
