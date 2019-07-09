330 S Reeves Drive

Amenities

This single Level unit located in the Heart of Beverly Hills within walking distance to Rodeo Dr. shopping & fine Restaurants that Beverly hills has to offer. It comes with 2 Bedrooms plus a large Den/Office which could be a 3rd Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom Suite complete with 3 Walk-in Closets and a custom Bathroom. Wood-Burning Fireplaces in the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. A Formal Dining Room, a Breakfast nook, a Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, a Laundry Room and an exceptionally large Private Patio for entertaining. Three Side by Side Parking Spaces is a rare find in the area.