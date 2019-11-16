All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

328 S Doheny Dr

328 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills . - Property Id: 89075

This two (2) bedroom and one (1) bathroom apartment is located two (2) blocks from Wilshire blvd. and a mere one (1) mile away from Cedars Sinai Hospital. It is also near UCLA/Westwood and within the Beverly Hills Unified School District. This unit is perfect for those planning to attend college, seek wellness treatments or to just simply enjoy the sights and sounds of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Part of a 7 unit apartment complex, it will come with the following features and amenities:

* hardwood floors
* refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave
* balcony
* carport parking for one (1) vehicle and much more.
*All utilities will be paid by the tenants.

The minimum lease for this unit is one (1) year at a monthly rent of $2,995.00. A security deposit equivalent to a months' rent will be expected upon signing of the lease. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please contact the manager via email or text. Thank You.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89075p
Property Id 89075

(RLNE5276298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 S Doheny Dr have any available units?
328 S Doheny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 328 S Doheny Dr have?
Some of 328 S Doheny Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 S Doheny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
328 S Doheny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 S Doheny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 S Doheny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 328 S Doheny Dr offers parking.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 S Doheny Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr have a pool?
No, 328 S Doheny Dr does not have a pool.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr have accessible units?
No, 328 S Doheny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 S Doheny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 S Doheny Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 S Doheny Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

