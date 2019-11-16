328 S Doheny Dr

Amenities

Elegant apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills . - Property Id: 89075



This two (2) bedroom and one (1) bathroom apartment is located two (2) blocks from Wilshire blvd. and a mere one (1) mile away from Cedars Sinai Hospital. It is also near UCLA/Westwood and within the Beverly Hills Unified School District. This unit is perfect for those planning to attend college, seek wellness treatments or to just simply enjoy the sights and sounds of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Part of a 7 unit apartment complex, it will come with the following features and amenities:



* hardwood floors

* refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave

* balcony

* carport parking for one (1) vehicle and much more.

*All utilities will be paid by the tenants.



The minimum lease for this unit is one (1) year at a monthly rent of $2,995.00. A security deposit equivalent to a months' rent will be expected upon signing of the lease. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please contact the manager via email or text. Thank You.

