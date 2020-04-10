313 South REEVES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This stunning penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, spacious den, 2 1/2 bath, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light, hardwood floors and clean lines increasing the appeal and sophistication. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and a balcony with city views. The Legacy is a pet-friendly building and features side by side parking with an in-unit washer/dryer.