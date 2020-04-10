All apartments in Beverly Hills
313 South REEVES Drive

313 Reeves Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This stunning penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, spacious den, 2 1/2 bath, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light, hardwood floors and clean lines increasing the appeal and sophistication. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and a balcony with city views. The Legacy is a pet-friendly building and features side by side parking with an in-unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 South REEVES Drive have any available units?
313 South REEVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 313 South REEVES Drive have?
Some of 313 South REEVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 South REEVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 South REEVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 South REEVES Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 South REEVES Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 South REEVES Drive offers parking.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 South REEVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have a pool?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 South REEVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 South REEVES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 South REEVES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

