313 South REEVES Drive

Amenities
Welcome to the Legacy Beverly Hills. This newer construction building sits one block off Beverly Drive. Immediate proximity to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This stunning penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, spacious den, 2 1/2 bath, has an open concept living area flooded with natural light, hardwood floors and clean lines increasing the appeal and sophistication. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and a balcony with city views. The Legacy is a pet-friendly building and features side by side parking with an in-unit washer/dryer.