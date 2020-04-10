All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

313 North ELM Drive

313 North Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home on an approximately 7,648 sq ft. lot on Elm Drive offers the perfect opportunity for those who are looking to lease in a great neighborhood in BH with a great school district. This house opens to an inviting floor plan and specious bedrooms with laminate hardwood floor, Central AC and heating, fireplace, lots of closet, nice grassy back yard, a garage plus 2 parking space on drive way, brand new washer & dryer, Zoning: BHR1, Detached/No Common Walls. House can be rent out furnished for $8000, prime location within walking distance to The Golden Triangle - restaurants and shopping!"Seller and Listing Broker do not guaranty the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size, or any other information concerning the features of the Property. All information provided was sourced from the seller and from public records. Buyer and Selling broker are advised to verify the accuracy of the information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 North ELM Drive have any available units?
313 North ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 313 North ELM Drive have?
Some of 313 North ELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 North ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 North ELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 North ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 North ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 313 North ELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 North ELM Drive offers parking.
Does 313 North ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 North ELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 North ELM Drive have a pool?
No, 313 North ELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 North ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 North ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 North ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 North ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 North ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 North ELM Drive has units with air conditioning.
