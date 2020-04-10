313 North ELM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home on an approximately 7,648 sq ft. lot on Elm Drive offers the perfect opportunity for those who are looking to lease in a great neighborhood in BH with a great school district. This house opens to an inviting floor plan and specious bedrooms with laminate hardwood floor, Central AC and heating, fireplace, lots of closet, nice grassy back yard, a garage plus 2 parking space on drive way, brand new washer & dryer, Zoning: BHR1, Detached/No Common Walls. House can be rent out furnished for $8000, prime location within walking distance to The Golden Triangle - restaurants and shopping!"Seller and Listing Broker do not guaranty the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size, or any other information concerning the features of the Property. All information provided was sourced from the seller and from public records. Buyer and Selling broker are advised to verify the accuracy of the information.