303 North Doheny Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna

Open floor plan, remodeled house with high ceilings, walls of glass, tastefully designed with Italian furniture in the living room, Ralph Lauren furniture in den, Chrystal chandeliers, french door refrigerator, double oven, quartz countertop, top of the line appliances, walking distance to all famous restaurant, rodeo drive, houses of worship, the grove. Across the street from four season hotel.

Spa bath room showers and jacuzzi. Romantic wine cellar. Guest house with kitchen and bath, oversize three car garage and additional room for 2 more cars. Top Beverly Hills school district. Large back yard with fruit trees. Private sauna made in Switzerland. Large screen tv with sound system and much more . Just bring your tooth brush.