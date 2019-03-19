All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
303 North Doheny Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:05 AM

303 North Doheny Drive

303 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 North Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Open floor plan, remodeled house with high ceilings, walls of glass, tastefully designed with Italian furniture in the living room, Ralph Lauren furniture in den, Chrystal chandeliers, french door refrigerator, double oven, quartz countertop, top of the line appliances, walking distance to all famous restaurant, rodeo drive, houses of worship, the grove. Across the street from four season hotel.
Spa bath room showers and jacuzzi. Romantic wine cellar. Guest house with kitchen and bath, oversize three car garage and additional room for 2 more cars. Top Beverly Hills school district. Large back yard with fruit trees. Private sauna made in Switzerland. Large screen tv with sound system and much more . Just bring your tooth brush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 North Doheny Drive have any available units?
303 North Doheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 303 North Doheny Drive have?
Some of 303 North Doheny Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 North Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 North Doheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 North Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 North Doheny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 North Doheny Drive offers parking.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 North Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive have a pool?
No, 303 North Doheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 303 North Doheny Drive has accessible units.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 North Doheny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 North Doheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 North Doheny Drive has units with air conditioning.
