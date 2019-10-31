265 South MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Stunning new Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in the heart of Beverly Hills. Truly a one-of-a-kind home featuring an open floor-plan with the finest craftsmanship. Boasting the latest in design trends, with custom finishes throughout the house. Amazing attention to detail! Light, bright, and expansive, huge family room with fireplace adjoin with a formal dining room, perfect for any size family and all occasions. 3 spacious bedrooms each with private baths in the main house as well as a guest house. Conveniently located near all the major activities and attractions BH has to offer.