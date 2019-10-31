All apartments in Beverly Hills
265 South MAPLE Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

265 South MAPLE Drive

265 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

265 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Stunning new Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in the heart of Beverly Hills. Truly a one-of-a-kind home featuring an open floor-plan with the finest craftsmanship. Boasting the latest in design trends, with custom finishes throughout the house. Amazing attention to detail! Light, bright, and expansive, huge family room with fireplace adjoin with a formal dining room, perfect for any size family and all occasions. 3 spacious bedrooms each with private baths in the main house as well as a guest house. Conveniently located near all the major activities and attractions BH has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have any available units?
265 South MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 265 South MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 South MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 South MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive offer parking?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 South MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
