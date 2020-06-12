All apartments in Beverly Hills
261 S Reeves Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

261 S Reeves Drive

261 Reeves Drive · (714) 865-1688
Location

261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2265 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
hot tub
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits. You will be sure to enjoy the welcoming great room with fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and Viking stainless steel appliances, and a private patio - perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Relax in the splendid master suite that features a lavish spa inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, amenities include 24-hour concierge, fitness facility, and within close proximity of world class shopping and dinning that Rodeo Drive and Robertson Plaza have to offer, as well as being in the coveted Beverly Hills Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 S Reeves Drive have any available units?
261 S Reeves Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 S Reeves Drive have?
Some of 261 S Reeves Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 S Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 S Reeves Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 S Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive offer parking?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive does not offer parking.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 S Reeves Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 S Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 S Reeves Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
