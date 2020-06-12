261 S Reeves Drive

Amenities

Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits. You will be sure to enjoy the welcoming great room with fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and Viking stainless steel appliances, and a private patio - perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Relax in the splendid master suite that features a lavish spa inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, amenities include 24-hour concierge, fitness facility, and within close proximity of world class shopping and dinning that Rodeo Drive and Robertson Plaza have to offer, as well as being in the coveted Beverly Hills Unified School District.