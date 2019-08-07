248 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Bright & cheerful front facing 2nd floor condo in a completely remodeled and updated 8 unit modern complex. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. New duel glazed windows and sliding door. Large covered balcony with tree top views. Controlled access building with elevator. Walking distance to all amenities including restaurants, shops and offices along Wilshire Blvd. Gated secured 2 car parking- side by side. Plenty of street parking for guests. Vacant and ready to move in!!! Please text Sarah (310) 867-5625 for all showings. Include your name, BRE and client(s) names.