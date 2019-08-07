All apartments in Beverly Hills
248 South DOHENY Drive

248 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

248 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Bright & cheerful front facing 2nd floor condo in a completely remodeled and updated 8 unit modern complex. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. New duel glazed windows and sliding door. Large covered balcony with tree top views. Controlled access building with elevator. Walking distance to all amenities including restaurants, shops and offices along Wilshire Blvd. Gated secured 2 car parking- side by side. Plenty of street parking for guests. Vacant and ready to move in!!! Please text Sarah (310) 867-5625 for all showings. Include your name, BRE and client(s) names.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have any available units?
248 South DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 248 South DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 248 South DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 South DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
248 South DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 South DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 248 South DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 248 South DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 South DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 248 South DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 248 South DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 South DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 South DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 South DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
