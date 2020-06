232 South RODEO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

STUNNING 2-STORY HOME, TOTALLY REMODELED AND UPDATED THROUGHOUT - HUGE KITCHEN WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & WINE COOLER - NEW GLEAMING HARDWOODS FLOORS - FORMAL DINING ROOM AND STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM - POOL & SPA - PATIO OFF BREAKFAST ROOM - BEAUTIFUL GARDENS WITH FRUIT TREES - LOVELY POOL AND BACKYARD FEATURES LUSH TREES AND LANDSCAPING - GREAT LOCATION - WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS OF BEVERLY DRIVE AND THE BEVERLY WILSHIRE HOTEL - CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TENANT OCCUPIED BUT EASY TO SHOW WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.