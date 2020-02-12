232 South CANON Drive

Amenities

This newly rebuilt home has been designed to capture the hearts of anyone who walks through its doors. Its functional floorplan is curated on one level, with 4 beds/5 baths, spacious patio & backyard, and ample parking. More than 100 trees have been planted surrounding the property for ultimate privacy. Be the first to enjoy all of its gorgeous, modern touches including new wide plank wood floors, new stainless steel Viking appliances (42 in refrigerator+6 burner stove+dishwasher+microwave), and new side by side washer/dryer. Add'l features include: high ceilings, natural light, custom closets+cabinetry, & en-suite baths in every bedroom. All windows are dual paned and a NEST video doorbell + thermostat have just been installed. EV Ready charging. Located on Canon Dr, one of the most desirable streets in the city, this property is unlike any other available in Beverly Hills. Moments from the best shopping and dining on Beverly and Rodeo Dr, with a WalkScore of 92. BHUSD School District