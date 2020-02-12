All apartments in Beverly Hills
232 South CANON Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

232 South CANON Drive

232 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This newly rebuilt home has been designed to capture the hearts of anyone who walks through its doors. Its functional floorplan is curated on one level, with 4 beds/5 baths, spacious patio & backyard, and ample parking. More than 100 trees have been planted surrounding the property for ultimate privacy. Be the first to enjoy all of its gorgeous, modern touches including new wide plank wood floors, new stainless steel Viking appliances (42 in refrigerator+6 burner stove+dishwasher+microwave), and new side by side washer/dryer. Add'l features include: high ceilings, natural light, custom closets+cabinetry, & en-suite baths in every bedroom. All windows are dual paned and a NEST video doorbell + thermostat have just been installed. EV Ready charging. Located on Canon Dr, one of the most desirable streets in the city, this property is unlike any other available in Beverly Hills. Moments from the best shopping and dining on Beverly and Rodeo Dr, with a WalkScore of 92. BHUSD School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 South CANON Drive have any available units?
232 South CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 232 South CANON Drive have?
Some of 232 South CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 South CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 South CANON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 South CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 South CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 232 South CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 South CANON Drive offers parking.
Does 232 South CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 South CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 South CANON Drive have a pool?
No, 232 South CANON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 South CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 South CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 South CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 South CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 South CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 South CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

