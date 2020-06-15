225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets gym tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet. Boasting a contemporary interior design with stunning open living spaces, architectural flair providing great natural light and a private rear patio. The Chef's kitchen offers high end fixtures, European designed cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk in closet and a spa-like bath.The building was newly built in 2011 and has a nicely equipped gym, meeting space and gated parking with 3 side by side parking spaces. Centrally located to the city's best parks, tennis courts, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and within the much acclaimed Beverly Hills School District.



(RLNE2142383)