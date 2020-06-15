All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108

225 South Hamilton Drive · (310) 614-7627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet. Boasting a contemporary interior design with stunning open living spaces, architectural flair providing great natural light and a private rear patio. The Chef's kitchen offers high end fixtures, European designed cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk in closet and a spa-like bath.The building was newly built in 2011 and has a nicely equipped gym, meeting space and gated parking with 3 side by side parking spaces. Centrally located to the city's best parks, tennis courts, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and within the much acclaimed Beverly Hills School District.

(RLNE2142383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have any available units?
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have?
Some of 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 currently offering any rent specials?
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 pet-friendly?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 offer parking?
Yes, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does offer parking.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have a pool?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does not have a pool.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have accessible units?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity