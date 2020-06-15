All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 216 So Hamilton A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
216 So Hamilton A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

216 So Hamilton A

216 S Hamilton Dr · (310) 801-9942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076

Located in prime Beverly Hills location.
This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer. Close to public transportation, local park, the Grove, the LA County Museum of Art, and Cedars-Sinai medical center.
Quality remodel with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Prior tenant has magnificently furnished the apartment and all or part of the furniture is available to purchased from them
Private fenced front yard.
Pet friendly. Certain breed restrictions. call 310 801-9942 for information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81076
Property Id 81076

(RLNE5857004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 So Hamilton A have any available units?
216 So Hamilton A has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 So Hamilton A have?
Some of 216 So Hamilton A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 So Hamilton A currently offering any rent specials?
216 So Hamilton A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 So Hamilton A pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 So Hamilton A is pet friendly.
Does 216 So Hamilton A offer parking?
No, 216 So Hamilton A does not offer parking.
Does 216 So Hamilton A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 So Hamilton A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 So Hamilton A have a pool?
No, 216 So Hamilton A does not have a pool.
Does 216 So Hamilton A have accessible units?
No, 216 So Hamilton A does not have accessible units.
Does 216 So Hamilton A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 So Hamilton A has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 So Hamilton A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 So Hamilton A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 So Hamilton A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity