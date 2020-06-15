216 So Hamilton A

Amenities
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076
Located in prime Beverly Hills location.
This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer. Close to public transportation, local park, the Grove, the LA County Museum of Art, and Cedars-Sinai medical center.
Quality remodel with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Prior tenant has magnificently furnished the apartment and all or part of the furniture is available to purchased from them
Private fenced front yard.
Pet friendly. Certain breed restrictions. call 310 801-9942 for information
