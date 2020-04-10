215 North ALMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Live in this beautifully restored Vintage 1930 Spanish Duplex in the heart of world-renowned Beverly Hills just blocks away from Rodeo Dr and the Beverly Center. Located between Burton way and Wilshire blvd, this 1,713 square-feet 2bedroom 2bath ground floor unit offers tranquil living amongst immaculate landscaping by a famous landscape architect. Enjoy its new oak hardwood floors, pantry/laundry room, garden-facing breakfast nook, and front balcony, fireplace/living room area, new kitchen cabinetry, granite kitchen counters with all kitchen appliances, multiple closets, service and store basement, a remote-controlled 2 car-garage with access to service alley in the back, central heating/air and ADT security system throughout. Please note, the property is smoking-free. Pets welcomed upon owner's approval.