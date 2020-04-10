All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 215 North ALMONT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
215 North ALMONT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

215 North ALMONT Drive

215 North Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in this beautifully restored Vintage 1930 Spanish Duplex in the heart of world-renowned Beverly Hills just blocks away from Rodeo Dr and the Beverly Center. Located between Burton way and Wilshire blvd, this 1,713 square-feet 2bedroom 2bath ground floor unit offers tranquil living amongst immaculate landscaping by a famous landscape architect. Enjoy its new oak hardwood floors, pantry/laundry room, garden-facing breakfast nook, and front balcony, fireplace/living room area, new kitchen cabinetry, granite kitchen counters with all kitchen appliances, multiple closets, service and store basement, a remote-controlled 2 car-garage with access to service alley in the back, central heating/air and ADT security system throughout. Please note, the property is smoking-free. Pets welcomed upon owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have any available units?
215 North ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 215 North ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 215 North ALMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 North ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 North ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 North ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 North ALMONT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 North ALMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 North ALMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 215 North ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 North ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 North ALMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 North ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 North ALMONT Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts