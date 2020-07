Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Available now! See Private remarks for showings. Remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath. Open gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and counter tops, plus open bar to living space and dining area. Bedroom with good closet and in wall AC unit. Laundry area with washer and dryer included in the unit. Bathroom with beautiful tile and double sinks--all recently remodeled. Carport parking available for additional fee.