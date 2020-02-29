212 South HAMILTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage hot tub tennis court

Renovated & spacious townhome in prime Beverly Hills location. Features include LED recessed lighting throughout, relaxing fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, skylights, central air/heat, formal dining room & a private patio. The upgraded kitchen includes brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, tons of cabinet space & large pantry for additional storage. Oversized master suite with 2 balconies, a huge walk-in closet & custom spa-like bathroom. Secure 3-unit building situated on a palm tree lined street & only footsteps away from La Cienega Park (great for jogging), Beverly Hills Tennis, coffee shops, bars, and numerous dining options on Restaurant Row. Rent is inclusive of water, garbage, & two parking spaces. Pet-friendly.