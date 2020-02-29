All apartments in Beverly Hills
212 South HAMILTON Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

212 South HAMILTON Drive

212 South Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Renovated & spacious townhome in prime Beverly Hills location. Features include LED recessed lighting throughout, relaxing fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, skylights, central air/heat, formal dining room & a private patio. The upgraded kitchen includes brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, tons of cabinet space & large pantry for additional storage. Oversized master suite with 2 balconies, a huge walk-in closet & custom spa-like bathroom. Secure 3-unit building situated on a palm tree lined street & only footsteps away from La Cienega Park (great for jogging), Beverly Hills Tennis, coffee shops, bars, and numerous dining options on Restaurant Row. Rent is inclusive of water, garbage, & two parking spaces. Pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have any available units?
212 South HAMILTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have?
Some of 212 South HAMILTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 South HAMILTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 South HAMILTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 South HAMILTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 South HAMILTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 South HAMILTON Drive offers parking.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 South HAMILTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have a pool?
No, 212 South HAMILTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 South HAMILTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 South HAMILTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 South HAMILTON Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 South HAMILTON Drive has units with air conditioning.
