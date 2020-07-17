208 S. Swall Drive

Amenities
Beverly Hills Spanish Style Retreat - Gorgeous, highly upgraded single story 3BR 2 BA Spanish style Beverly Hills home in a very quiet neighborhood, with all amenities of a modern home, set in lush tropical landscaping. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.Both bathrooms have been completely redone, and are exquisitely tiled. Period tile mosaics in master bathroom. Hardwood floors in living & dining rooms. Full separate formal dining room.Wonderfully flowing floor plan.New carpeting in the bedrooms. Private recently landscaped back yard. Security gate in front. Detached Garage.
Gardener paid by landlord
