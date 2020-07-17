All apartments in Beverly Hills
208 S. Swall Drive

208 South Swall Drive · (800) 291-0933
Location

208 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 S. Swall Drive · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beverly Hills Spanish Style Retreat - Gorgeous, highly upgraded single story 3BR 2 BA Spanish style Beverly Hills home in a very quiet neighborhood, with all amenities of a modern home, set in lush tropical landscaping. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.Both bathrooms have been completely redone, and are exquisitely tiled. Period tile mosaics in master bathroom. Hardwood floors in living & dining rooms. Full separate formal dining room.Wonderfully flowing floor plan.New carpeting in the bedrooms. Private recently landscaped back yard. Security gate in front. Detached Garage.

Gardener paid by landlord

(RLNE5867533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 S. Swall Drive have any available units?
208 S. Swall Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 S. Swall Drive have?
Some of 208 S. Swall Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 S. Swall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 S. Swall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 S. Swall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 S. Swall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 S. Swall Drive offers parking.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 S. Swall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive have a pool?
No, 208 S. Swall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 S. Swall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 S. Swall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 S. Swall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 S. Swall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
