Beverly Hills, CA
204 South CAMDEN Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

204 South CAMDEN Drive

204 South Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 South Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tasteful and extensive remodel just completed on this sunlit and spacious 1 story Spanish home. Sited with curb appeal on a prime 200 block moments from all, the home has a decorator-perfect new kitchen and bathrooms along with new flooring, paint, HVAC, etc. Lovely beamed ceiling living room and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms inside and a fantastic large playroom/bonus room and bath outside. Master suite with stunning new bath and huge walk-in closet with separate half bath. Master suite and 3rd bedroom open to covered patio and lush private yard with mature hedging. Available now for a qualified long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
204 South CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 204 South CAMDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 South CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 South CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 South CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 South CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 South CAMDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 South CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 204 South CAMDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 South CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 South CAMDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 South CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 South CAMDEN Drive has units with air conditioning.
