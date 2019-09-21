204 South CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Tasteful and extensive remodel just completed on this sunlit and spacious 1 story Spanish home. Sited with curb appeal on a prime 200 block moments from all, the home has a decorator-perfect new kitchen and bathrooms along with new flooring, paint, HVAC, etc. Lovely beamed ceiling living room and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms inside and a fantastic large playroom/bonus room and bath outside. Master suite with stunning new bath and huge walk-in closet with separate half bath. Master suite and 3rd bedroom open to covered patio and lush private yard with mature hedging. Available now for a qualified long-term tenant.