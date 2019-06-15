All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
1915 LOMA VISTA Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1915 LOMA VISTA Drive

1915 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Highly desired Trousdale location. Fabulous, elegant, remodeled hillside home in Beverly Hills for lease. Grand entry thru wrought iron double doors, revealing an open floor plan into a large living room with glass doors inviting into a lucious backyard with mature trees, and foliage with a big pool. Large formal dining room and family room with fireplace and wet entertainment bar leads to a huge patio area. Spacious master suite with large walk-in master closet, large jacuzzi tub with oversized steamed rain shower. Spacious supporting bedrooms. Grand kitchen with all new cabinets, appliances, and breakfast area. Ideal for gatherings and entertaining. Complete sound system and flat screen televisions. The house can be leased furnished at $19,800 per month or unfurnished for $15,800 per month. Available for short-term or long-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1915 LOMA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 LOMA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
