1915 LOMA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Highly desired Trousdale location. Fabulous, elegant, remodeled hillside home in Beverly Hills for lease. Grand entry thru wrought iron double doors, revealing an open floor plan into a large living room with glass doors inviting into a lucious backyard with mature trees, and foliage with a big pool. Large formal dining room and family room with fireplace and wet entertainment bar leads to a huge patio area. Spacious master suite with large walk-in master closet, large jacuzzi tub with oversized steamed rain shower. Spacious supporting bedrooms. Grand kitchen with all new cabinets, appliances, and breakfast area. Ideal for gatherings and entertaining. Complete sound system and flat screen televisions. The house can be leased furnished at $19,800 per month or unfurnished for $15,800 per month. Available for short-term or long-term.