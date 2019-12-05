1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive

Amenities

Behind gates sits this remodeled and reinvented tennis court estate on a 21,000-square-foot flat lot. This Spanish home with a dramatic 2-story entry features a living room with vaulted ceilings, a great room which includes chef's kitchen, family room, informal dining area, and an additional den or office, that all open out to the resort-like backyard. Formal dining area with coffered ceilings maintain the original detail of the home. Four bedrooms up, including what could be two master suites, fifth bedroom down. Outside is a yoga studio and separate pool bathroom. Backyard also includes pool, gas fireplace, tennis court, and a beautiful grassy area great for entertaining. **Also available for sale at $12,950,000**