All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive

1728 Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1728 Chevy Chase Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
yoga
Behind gates sits this remodeled and reinvented tennis court estate on a 21,000-square-foot flat lot. This Spanish home with a dramatic 2-story entry features a living room with vaulted ceilings, a great room which includes chef's kitchen, family room, informal dining area, and an additional den or office, that all open out to the resort-like backyard. Formal dining area with coffered ceilings maintain the original detail of the home. Four bedrooms up, including what could be two master suites, fifth bedroom down. Outside is a yoga studio and separate pool bathroom. Backyard also includes pool, gas fireplace, tennis court, and a beautiful grassy area great for entertaining. **Also available for sale at $12,950,000**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have any available units?
1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have?
Some of 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive offers parking.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive has a pool.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts