All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 168 N Clark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
168 N Clark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

168 N Clark Drive

168 North Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

168 North Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This two bedroom and two bathroom unit is ready for move-in. With Spanish-style charm and high ceilings this one is not to be missed! The home features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms, and carpet in the long hallway and bedrooms. Bedrooms have extra large closets with lots of storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room in-unit includes washer and dryer, and there is also a small enclosed private patio off the living room. Includes one covered private garage space off alley with personal door opener. It is in a quiet four-unit building, centrally located in the Beverly Hills School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 N Clark Drive have any available units?
168 N Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 168 N Clark Drive have?
Some of 168 N Clark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 N Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
168 N Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 N Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 168 N Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 168 N Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 168 N Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 168 N Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 N Clark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 N Clark Drive have a pool?
No, 168 N Clark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 168 N Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 168 N Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 168 N Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 N Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 N Clark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 N Clark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts