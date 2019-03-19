168 N Clark Drive

Amenities

This two bedroom and two bathroom unit is ready for move-in. With Spanish-style charm and high ceilings this one is not to be missed! The home features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms, and carpet in the long hallway and bedrooms. Bedrooms have extra large closets with lots of storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room in-unit includes washer and dryer, and there is also a small enclosed private patio off the living room. Includes one covered private garage space off alley with personal door opener. It is in a quiet four-unit building, centrally located in the Beverly Hills School District.